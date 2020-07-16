Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.84. Unum Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 423,393 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $86.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

