Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 204,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

