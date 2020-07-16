Utrust 1-Day Volume Hits $4.79 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $28.67 million and $4.79 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

