VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSX. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,370,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 752,070 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 597,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 315,966 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,905,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 453,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 228,856 shares in the last quarter.

RSX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 358,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

