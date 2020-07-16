Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 25.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

