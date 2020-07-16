Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

