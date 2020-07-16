Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 3,454,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

