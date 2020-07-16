Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

VYM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,636. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

