Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Cut by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,928. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.