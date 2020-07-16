Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $68,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,823,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 168,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average is $138.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

