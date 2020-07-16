Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 806,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,088,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 342,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.