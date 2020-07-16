Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,509,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.06. 342,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,143. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.