Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,376 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $74,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.92. 108,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,443. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

