Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.88 and a 200-day moving average of $276.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.