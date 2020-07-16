Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,199 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

