Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Up 0.6%

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $49.29, approximately 227,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 533,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 494.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 174,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114,184 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

