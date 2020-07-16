Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Velas has a market cap of $88.49 million and $3.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005618 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,088,120,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

