Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

