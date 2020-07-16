Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.25.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.49. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.60.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,300 shares of company stock worth $6,214,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

