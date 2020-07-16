Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0727 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $89,312.92 and approximately $29,386.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.01948800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00191626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.