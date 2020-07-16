Vid Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Vid has a market cap of $4.97 million and $274,333.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.01895684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00185848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,592,381 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.