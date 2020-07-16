Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.81.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.