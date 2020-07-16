Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Trading 45.8% Higher

Vitality Products Inc (CVE:VPI)’s share price traded up 45.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 80,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 27,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $6.04 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Vitality Products Company Profile (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through its Website. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

