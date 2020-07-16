Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 51.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,233,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 418,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSLR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.65. 237,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,026. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.