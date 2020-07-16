Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.17

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.17 and traded as high as $21.74. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 332,416 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $734.68 million, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $303,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $75,696.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,723 shares of company stock worth $1,177,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

