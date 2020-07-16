W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. 615,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

