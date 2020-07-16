Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $7,582.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001800 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000368 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,633,756 coins and its circulating supply is 189,254,142 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

