Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,815 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.