Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,869. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $375.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. CSFB lifted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

