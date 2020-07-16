Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

