WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is Bridge City Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. WD-40 makes up about 1.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of WD-40 worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

WD-40 stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.98. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,904. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

