Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,111 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $61.43 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

