Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.