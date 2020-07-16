Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 155,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.