Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after buying an additional 3,076,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,427,000 after buying an additional 624,757 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,032,000 after buying an additional 4,272,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after buying an additional 549,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,755,000 after buying an additional 186,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.