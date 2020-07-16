Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,056,153 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

