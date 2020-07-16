Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $13,067,000.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Five Below stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

