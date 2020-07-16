Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,767,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,394 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,429.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,300,000 after acquiring an additional 855,470 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

