Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 182,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

SBUX opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

