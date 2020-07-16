Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 390,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after buying an additional 136,089 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 925,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $253.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

