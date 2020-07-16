Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $433.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

