Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $8.79 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NYSE ABBV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

