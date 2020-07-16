Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of MDT opened at $97.16 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

