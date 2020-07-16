Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.51 and a 200 day moving average of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

