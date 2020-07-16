Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 190.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

