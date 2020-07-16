Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after buying an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

