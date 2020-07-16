Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

