Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 31,543 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

