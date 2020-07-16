Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SYNNEX (SNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) recently:

6/26/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s Concentrix business is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn-from-home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of its Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis might hurt SYNNEX’s near-term performance. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their big and expensive technology purchases to preserve cash in an effort to stay afloat amid this turbulent macroeconomic environment. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility and high-debt level are other major concerns.”

5/26/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $96.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s near-term prospects look gloomy as coronavirus continues to disrupt technology supply chains and logistics services across the globe. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their big and expensive technology purchases to preserve cash in an effort to stay afloat during this turbulent macroeconomic environment. Adverse foreign exchange volatility and high-debt level are other major concerns for SYNNEX. Nonetheless, SYNNEX is benefiting from growth in Concentrix business. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping it expand its product portfolio. Additionally, split of its Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly traded entities would add shareholder value and enhance its competitive position.”

5/18/2020 – SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.59. 211,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21.

Get SYNNEX Co alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,269 shares of company stock valued at $868,910 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $67,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $25,978,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 95.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.