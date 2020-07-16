Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 372.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cummins by 60.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $181.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

